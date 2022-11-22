Driver Faces Charges In Connection With Apple Store Crash

Bradley Rein, is arraigned in Hingham District court on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 in Hingham, Mass. Rein is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, authorities said Tuesday. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

(AP) — Authorities say a man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts. Monday’s crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, killed one person and injured many others. Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned Tuesday morning. Rein told police his right foot became stuck on the accelerator. The court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. The person who died has been identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Apple says he was supporting recent construction at the store.