Driver Facing Charges In Deadly High-Speed Crash

A Weslaco man is facing a manslaughter charge following a single-vehicle crash in south Weslaco that killed a passenger in the vehicle.

DPS troopers say the SUV was speeding north on Midway Road Wednesday evening when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into a skid and smashed into a tree south of Mile 5 North.

The passenger, 24-year-old Alex De La Rosa, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver, 27-year-old Gerardo Tamez, remains under guard in the hospital – the extent of the injuries not known.