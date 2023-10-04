Driver Facing Citation In Crash Involving School Bus, DPS Unit

The Texas Department of Public Safety is working to determine whether to cite the driver who crashed his car into a state trooper’s patrol unit, and causing the SUV to crash into a school bus in Harlingen Teusday.

32 IDEA San Benito students were on the bus and the impact sent five of them and the bus driver to the hospital for evaluation. The bus was stopped at the railroad tracks at the intersection of South Ed Carey Drive and Glasscock Avenue when the accident happened at around 4 p.m.

The DPS says the driver of the Ford Mustang that caused the 3-vehicle collision could be cited for making an unsafe lane change.