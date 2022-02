A driver is facing a manslaughter charge following a deadly 3-vehicle wreck in McAllen Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened a little after 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 63-hundred block of South McColl Road. One man was declared dead of his injuries at the scene while five other people were rushed to the hospital.

The victim who died has been identified as 85-year-old Francisco Quijada. The driver of one of the three vehicles, 22-year-old Lou Autrey Gomez, is being charged in his death.