Driver Fatally Shoots Gun-Toting Motorcyclist On Interstate

(AP)–Police say a man driving an SUV fatally shot a handgun-toting motorcyclist who advanced toward him on foot following a traffic incident between the two on a Texas interstate.

Fort Worth police said Tuesday that the SUV driver was cooperating with the investigation and hasn’t been arrested. Police said the Friday incident started when the motorcyclist was driving in between lanes of traffic on the center white line on Interstate 35 and the SUV driver — who didn’t notice the motorcyclist — started to change lanes, causing the motorcyclist to swerve.