Driver In Bus Crash Charged

jsalinasBy 524 views
First responders work the scene of a deadly crash after a school bus carrying prekindergarten students collided with a concrete truck Friday, March 22, 2024, in Bastrop, Texas. (KVUE via AP)

The driver of the cement pumping truck involved in that school bus accident last week has admitted to police he smoked marijuana and consumed cocaine within 24-hours of the crash. 42-year old Jerry Hernandez is now charged with criminally negligent homicide.

According to a court affidavit, Hernandez told investigators he had smoked marijuana the night before the crash, and consumed cocaine around 1:00 a.m. that morning. He also told investigators he only slept for about three hours before going to work that day. The crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. on March 22nd. It’s not clear if Hernandez has been taken into custody.

