Driver In Strange Tesla Crash Apparently Moved To Rear Seat

FILE - The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership on Aug. 9, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. In a report released Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board apparently solved the mystery of why no one was found behind the wheel of a Tesla that crashed in Texas two years ago, killing two men. During the April 2021 crash in Spring, Texas, the driver apparently moved to the back seat after slamming into the car's front air bag, deforming the steering wheel in the crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)