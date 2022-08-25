Driver Jailed For Intentionally Running Over Another Man

A San Benito man is behind bars on an attempted murder charge, accused of intentionally running over another man Wednesday night.

San Benito police had been called to the 400 block of Franklin Street and found a severely injured man lying in the residential street. An investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Elias Hernandez who police say had intentionally run over the victim several times.

Police say they don’t know why yet. Hernandez is being held on a charge of attempted murder and two drug-related charges. The name of the victim is being withheld for now.