Driver Killed In 18-Wheeler Wreck In Starr County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Texas DPS is investigating the second deadly 18-wheeler wreck in the Valley in two days. The latest happened in Starr County early this morning.

The tractor-trailer was heading west on FM 1017 when, the DPS says, the driver blew through a stop sign at FM 755 in La Gloria and smashed into a fence and a tree. The driver was killed. He’s identified as 36-year-old Juan Carlos Mendoza of Donna. A hazmat crew was called to the scene to clean up about 4,000 gallons of diesel that spilled.

Meanwhile, DPS traffic investigators are also working to learn how a tractor-trailer fell from an overpass in Willacy County early Tuesday morning. The big rig crashed to the ground, killing the driver, 61-year-old Alejandro Delbosque of Mission.