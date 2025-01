Police block the area after a vehicle caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump's hotel Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Police block the area after a vehicle caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump's hotel Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

The driver who died when a Cybertruck blew up outside the Trump Las Vegas hotel has been identified as an Army vet from Colorado.

Law enforcement sources tell the New York Post that 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger rented the electric truck that exploded on New Year’s Day, and was in the driver’s seat when it blew up.

The FBI are investigating the explosion as a possible terror attack. Federal agents on Wednesday raided Livelsberger’s address in Colorado Springs.