A man is under arrest after DPS troopers stopped his car in Palmview and found a large stash of high-powered rifles in the vehicle. It’s not clear why troopers pulled the driver over, but a news release states a search of his vehicle turned up an AK-47 and several AR-15 rifles, including a stolen rifle traced to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Numerous firearm accessories were also being transported. The driver, who’s name wasn’t released, is facing firearms smuggling charges.