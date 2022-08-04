Driver Shortage Leaves Brownsville Bus Riders Scrambling

Some Brownsville bus riders are scrambling to find alternatives for getting to work or to medical appointments due to a shortage of Brownsville Metro drivers.

The city’s Multimodal Transportation Department has had to suspend several routes while it works to hire more drivers. The changes have cut 19 trips from the daily schedule. A department spokeswoman says the driver shortage is not unique to Brownsville Metro – that other transit systems are experiencing a large number of resignations.

Brownsville Metro currently has eight openings for drivers and is offering a sign-on bonus to try to fill those positions.