Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities are asking for your help after a man was hit by a car and killed just north of Alamo Sunday morning. The driver didn’t stop and the Department of Public Safety is asking anyone who might have seen the accident to call them with a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

The man was struck on Tower Road north of Sioux Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday. His name hasn’t yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the DPS at 565-7600