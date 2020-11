Edinburg police are still working to turn up the driver of a car that struck and killed a man and kept on going. It happened late last Friday night at the intersection of East Cano Street and 21st Avenue. Killed was 41-year-old John Young.

olice believe he was hit by a silver or gray sedan that was traveling south on 21st Avenue. Police are asking anyone who may have seen the accident to call them at 383-TIPS or 289-7700.