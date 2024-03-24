Driver Sought In Deadly San Carlos Hit And Run

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Texas DPS is asking for citizen assistance in identifying the hit and run driver who struck and killed a man in San Carlos. It happened a little after 6 a.m. Saturday as 46-year-old Bernardo Santamaria Magana was walking south on State Highway 107. Magana was hit from behind by a red or maroon older model Ford Escort near 84th Street.

Video from surveillance cameras in the area show the victim being thrown into the air and over the vehicle as the driver keeps driving. If you think you recognize the vehicle, you’re urged to call the DPS at 565-7600.