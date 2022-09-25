Driver To Be Charged In Deadly Rural Hidalgo County Crash

A driver is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter and assault in the death of a passenger and for injuries suffered by two people in another vehicle in n apparent drunken driving crash north of Alton.

The Texas DPS says the person facing the charges was behind the wheel of a Mazda 6 heading north on Moorefield Road a little after midnight Saturday. The sedan collided with a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading south.

The crash killed a passenger in the Mazda. The driver and a passenger in the pickup were hospitalized, treated for their injuries, and released. The driver of the Mazda remains hospitalized and will be arraigned after being discharged.