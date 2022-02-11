Driver Who Struck Gas Pump Facing DWI Charge

A driver is facing drunken driving and other charges after his car flipped over and struck a convenience store gas pump in Edinburg last night.

Edinburg police say the driver of a Ford Focus had been traveling south on Jackson Road when he collided with another vehicle at the Sprague Street intersection.

The driver sped away heading north but lost control at University Drive where the car rolled and smashed into a store gas pump. The driver then tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught.