A Texas truck driver, accused of starting a deadly chain reaction crash in Austin, could be released from jail.

A judge ruled this week on the bond for Solomun Weldekeal-Araya. It was dropped from more than one-million dollars down to just seven-thousand. He was behind the wheel of a big rig that plowed into traffic on I-35, killing five people including a child and an infant.

A toxicology report later revealed that there were no alcohol or drugs in his system.