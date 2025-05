Expect to see lower prices at the gas pump ahead of Memorial Day Weekend compared to last year. Triple A reports the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. today is three-dollars-and-17-cents. That’s compared to an average price of three-59 a year ago.

Mississippi is seeing the cheapest gas at two-66 a gallon while California has the most expensive at four-dollars-and-89-cents a gallon. Triple A forecast more than 39-million people will travel by car this holiday weekend.