Drivers Sought In Hit And Run Death Of National Guard Soldier

McAllen police are looking for the drivers of two vehicles that struck and killed a National Guard soldier this past weekend. 25-year-old Bernard Walter Creque was walking on the westbound I-2 frontage road near the Shops at 29 early Saturday morning when police say he was struck by multiple vehicles.

Creque was a Louisiana National Guard soldier who was part of the force deployed to the Texas border as part of the federal border security mission. McAllen police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call their Crime Stoppers line at 687-TIPS.