Drivers Urged To Watch For “Unexpected Pedestrians”

File photo: Police officers briefly remove migrants from a downtown alley to allow the clean up of a camp in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Drivers near the border are being urged to use extra caution due to an increase of migrants dashing across highways after crossing the border.

Highway signs warn of “unexpected pedestrians” as Border Patrol agents report a growing number of migrants trying to dodge 60-mile-per-hour traffic while running across the Cesar Chavez Border Highway.

Agents say smugglers are cutting holes in the border fence along Central El Paso and the East Side. Numbers are expected to rise as Thursday’s end to Title-42 draws closer.