WORLD

Drone Advances In Ukraine Could Bring Dawn Of Killer Robots

jsalinasBy 8 views
0
FILE - A Switchblade 600 loitering missile drone manufactured by AeroVironment is displayed at the Eurosatory arms show in Villepinte, north of Paris, on June 14, 2022. Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

(AP) — Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a technology trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous robots to the battlefield and inaugurate a new age of warfare.

Experts say it may be only a matter of time before either Russia or Ukraine, or both, deploy drones programmed to find and attack targets without help from humans. That would mark a revolution in military technology as profound as the introduction of the machine gun.

Ukraine already has semi-autonomous drones endowed with artificial intelligence. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat drones that have killed entirely on their own.

French President Macron Highlights Importance Of Continued Ukraine Support

Previous article

New Year’s Eve Gunfire Kills Corpus Christi Girl

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD