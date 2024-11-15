Bill Filed To Allow Drones As School Security Option

An idea being floated in Austin would allow Texas public schools to use drones equipped with pepper-spray to secure their campuses. The state’s largest teacher’s union blasted the plan for being dangerous to students.

Clay Robison with the Texas State Teachers Association says the bill filed this week highlights just how under-funded public schools are. Most can’t afford armed guards because of a lack of funding by the legislature. He says, if lawmakers were serious about school security, they would invest in public education so that campuses could have an adequate number of mental health counselors.