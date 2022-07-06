Drones Spot 2 More Bodies From Italy Avalanche, Toll At 9

A vie of the Marmolada mountain and the Punta Rocca glacier near Canazei, in the Italian Alps in northern Italy, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, where an avalanche broke loose on Sunday, sending tons of ice, snow, and rocks onto hikers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(AP) — Conditions in the Italian Alps were too unstable Wednesday for search teams and dogs to work on the mountain after a fatal weekend avalanche. But drones spotted two bodies, raising to nine the toll of known dead.

An enormous chunk of a glacier on Marmolada mountain broke off Sunday. It sent an avalanche of ice and rocks thundering across a trail where hikers were enjoying warm, sunny weather. Rescuers say they hope the temperature will dip Thursday, lessening the risk of more avalanches.

A prosecutor says he’s opened a formal investigation to determine if any negligence was involved. But he says it appears the avalanche couldn’t have been anticipated.