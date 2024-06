Parts of central Texas are no longer in a drought. The US Drought Monitor says Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Llano and Bastrop counties are now drought-free for the first time in two years.

Officials say the recent rains that have been hitting the state have been enough to lift the designation. State climatologist Dr. John Nielson-Gammon warns though, that it may just be temporary as we move into summer. He added that even with recent rains, aquifer levels in the Hill Country remain below normal.