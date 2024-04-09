Drought Disaster Declared In Hidalgo County

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has issued a disaster declaration due to drought conditions he says pose a threat of imminent disaster.

The action taken activates the county’s emergency management plan and allows Hidalgo County to tap into state funding to ease the impacts of any problems related to a lack of water.

In his news release, Cortez calls the declaration the first step in securing aid to help get through what’s predicted to be another dry summer. The disaster declaration takes effect immediately and will be in effect for seven days. County commissioners can extend it.