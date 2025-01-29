Drug Busts Net $1.4M In Cocaine In Brownsville

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers seized over 100 pounds of cocaine during two separate drug busts last week.

The first arrest happened at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge last Friday, when a 22-year-old from McAllen tried to bring over 91 pounds of cocaine into the U.S.

A second bust at the Gateway International Bridge that same day led to the seizure of nearly 16 pounds of cocaine. The street value of the seized drugs was estimated at more than one-point-four-million dollars.