An illegal immigrant from Mexico, who was caught selling cocaine in the Texas border town of McAllen, is spending his first day in federal prison.

Heriberto Marin-Hebert was sentenced this week to spend three years locked. Court papers show the 39-year old will then be deported.

The arrest report shows he was bringing his kids along to the drug deals. They were in his car when police pulled him over. A search of his home found everything needed to run a drug ring, investigators say.