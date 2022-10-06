Drug Gang Kills 20 In Attack On City Hall In Southern Mexico

(AP) — A drug gang has shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father in the mountains of southern Mexico. A video posted on social media showed men identifying themselves as the Tequileros gang claiming responsibility for the shooting in the state of Guerrero. The gunmen burst into the town hall in the village of Totolapan and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding. The walls of the town hall were left riddled with bullets. Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety said Thursday the Tequileros are fighting the Familia Michoacana gang in the region.