A preliminary autopsy shows that the man found dead on a ranch property in Alton this past weekend died of an accidental drug overdose.

Police had been called to the property Saturday morning and found the man’s body on the south side of Mile 6 Road east of Conway Avenue.

Homicide investigators now say injuries to the man’s face were not the result of foul play and did not play a role in how he died. The man’s name is not being released until family members have been notified of his death.