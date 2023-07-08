Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 27 Years

A North Texas drug trafficker will spend more than 27 years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Carlos Carrasquillo was sentenced Thursday to 327 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Carrasquillo, who was indicted in April 2022 and pled guilty in December, had been arrested following a violent domestic dispute with his girlfriend at a Grand Prairie gas station.

According to court documents, the 21-year-old had advertised the sale of drugs and firearms via Instagram. The news release said prosecutors introduced evidence at Thursday’s hearing that Carrasquillo tried to “obstruct the investigation” by instructing his sister to “delete content from his Instagram account.”