Drug Trafficking Charges Brought Against Two Local UPS Employees

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Drug trafficking charges have been read against two local UPS employees who are among five Valley men in federal custody for a purported scheme to use the package delivery company to transport cocaine.

51-year-old Fidencio Salinas of Pharr and 49-year-old Orlando Almanza of Edinburg made their initial appearances before a federal judge in McAllen Monday following their arrests Friday. They along with three other Valley residents are charged with possessing and distributing cocaine, and conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine.

Federal prosecutors say one of the suspects stored cocaine at his home in Hidalgo, another printed fake shipping labels, and a third provided packages containing the cocaine to the two UPS employees for transport. Investigators say the scheme operated from March through October of last year and was busted through a joint effort of the DEA, FBI, and the Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. During the arrests, authorities seized about 60 kilos of cocaine worth about $2 million.