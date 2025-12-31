Drugmakers are planning to raise the price of at least 350 medications in the new year. A new analysis from health care research firm ‘3 Axis Advisors’ found that a higher number of drugs would see median price hike hovers around four percent despite drugmakers pledging to offer more favorable prices under new Trump administration policies.

Pharmaceutical companies entered into voluntary agreements with the White House rather than be subjected to tariffs that could impact their profits. According to Reuters, the projected increases don’t account for rebates to pharmacy benefit managers and other discounts.