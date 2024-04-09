Drunk Driver Gets 40 Years For Deadly Ambulance Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A 40-year sentence has been ordered for an Edcouch man whose drunken driving killed two people in an ambulance. 39-year-old Mitchell Garcia Trevino heard his punishment Monday after he’d been convicted Friday on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Prosecutors had shown that Trevino drove away from a party drunk the night of December 16th 2018. He was trying to pass a vehicle on Monte Cristo Road in east Edinburg when he crashed his Ford F-250 head-on into an ambulance.

An EMS medic and a 68-year-old patient were killed and a second medic was seriously and permanently injured.