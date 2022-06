An Edinburg police officer is off the job for the foreseeable future after being arrested for drunken driving.

Adan Ariel Moreno was arrested by his colleagues early Saturday morning. Moreno was arraigned later in the day and booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

The 12-year veteran was then placed on administrative leave without pay from the Edinburg Police Department. Details of the arrest have not been made available.