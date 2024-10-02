LOCALTRENDING

Drunk Driving Suspect Arraigned For Accident That Injured Edinburg Cop

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo man has been arraigned in connection with a suspected drunk driving wreck that put an Edinburg police officer in the hospital. 30-year-old Sergio Enrique Guerra Jr. was brought before a judge Wednesday afternoon on a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

Guerra was then jailed on a $1.5 million bond. Police say Guerra was intoxicated when he crashed his Ford F-150 into the driver’s side of an Edinburg police vehicle at the intersection of Chapin Street and 24th Avenue. The collision just after noon Sunday sent both Guerra and the officer to the hospital, and both had been just recently discharged.

