Drunk Driving Suspect Charged, While Injured Edinburg Officer Discharged From Hospital

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg police officer whose vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver last weekend has been released from the hospital. Juan “Jay” Hernandez was discharged Tuesday afternoon after being treated for broken ribs and other injuries.

It was just after noon Sunday when the driver of a Ford F-150 crashed into the officer’s patrol vehicle at the intersection of East Chapin Street and 24th Avenue. The pickup truck driver was charged with intoxication assault. Officer Hernandez is the president of the Edinburg Police Organization.