Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A McAllen man has been charged in the apparent drunken driving death of an Edinburg woman on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway early Sunday morning.

48-year-old Hugo Ernesto Lara was arraigned hours later on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. DPS troopers say Lara was driving the wrong way on the Causeway when his Ford F-150 crashed into an oncoming Kia sedan. 20-year-old Mariah Desiree Enriquez was killed instantly Lara was arrested at the scene.