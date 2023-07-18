Dry Eye Syndrome Can Occur In Summer, Not Just Winter

If your eyes are irritated and scratchy you could have Dry Eye Syndrome, triggered or made worse by Canadian wildfire smoke.

People with the condition often say it’s worse in the winter, but it can occur year round. Dr. Omar Awad, an opthamologist in Minnesota, says Dry Eye Syndrome is a constellation of symptoms that include dryness, blurred vision, irritation and scratchiness. He says it can usually be treated with warm compresses to the eyes, topical lubricants and anti-inflammatory medications.