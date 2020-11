Dry ice companies are already bracing for a spike in demand once a COVID-19 vaccine hits the market. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and others once available will require storage at minus-70-degrees centigrade, which can be achieved using dry ice.

Valley Central reported Friday that Weslaco’s Cold Front Ice company manager Ramon Torres says his dry ice production will ramp up starting in February to get ready for the increase in demand once a vaccine is on the market.