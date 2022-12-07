Duke Energy: All Equipment Damaged In NC Shooting Now Fixed

Workers work on equipment at the West End Substation, at 6910 NC Hwy 211 in West End, N.C., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, where a serious attack on critical infrastructure has caused a power outage to many around Southern Pines, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

(AP) — Duke Energy says it has completed repairs on substation equipment damaged when it was shot up and that it expects power to be fully restored by the evening.

In a statement to customers on its website, the energy company said Wednesday that all of the equipment damaged in an attack on two substations Saturday has been fixed or replaced. The company said that Moore County customers will gradually get power back throughout the day as it finishes testing and completes restoration safely.

As of late Wednesday morning, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power in the county, according to poweroutage.us. That’s down from a peak of more than 45,000 customers without power over the weekend.