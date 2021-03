FILE - This Jan. 28, 2019 file photo shows the entrance to the main Duke University campus in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

Students at Duke University are on lockdown as a coronavirus outbreak spreads through campus. Administrators say undergraduates at the school must stay home until next Sunday.

In the past week over 180 students have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 200 are quarantined because they were in close contact. Those cases are largely connected to students attending “recruitment parties for selective living groups.”