Durbin: Federal Investigation Of Memphis PD Not Ruled Out

File: People attend a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers, in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

One senator is not ruling out a federal investigation of the Memphis Police Department. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin said it’s something he wouldn’t “rule out” after five of the department’s officers were charged with murder in connection to the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

However, Durbin acknowledged that the issue of police brutality wasn’t isolated, but occurs all over the country. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Kevin Ritz previously stated that a civil right investigation into Nichols’ death would occur, but not one into the entire department.