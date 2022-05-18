Dusty Demise For NASA Mars Lander In July; Power Dwindling

FILE - This Dec. 6, 2018 image made available by NASA shows the InSight lander. The scene was assembled from 11 photos taken using its robotic arm. The spacecraft is losing power because of all the dust that's accumulated on its solar panels. NASA said Tuesday, May 17, 2022, it will keep using the spacecraft's seismometer to detect marsquakes until its power peters out. Officials expect operations to cease in July, almost four years after InSight's arrival at Mars. (NASA via AP, File)