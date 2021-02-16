Dutch Govt Appeals Court Order To Scrap Coronavirus Curfew

(AP) — A Dutch court has ordered the government to end the curfew it imposed last month to rein in the spread of coronavirus.

The Hague District Court ruled Tuesday that the coalition that governs the Netherlands was not entitled to use emergency powers to enforce the restrictive measure. However, an appeals court later said the curfew will remain in place at least until a court decides on the government’s appeal of the lower court ruling. A hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has appealed to the public to stay home during the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew. Last week, the government bypassed the legislative process to extend the curfew into March.