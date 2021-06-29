Dutch Navy: Russian Jets Flew Low Over Frigate In Black Sea

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015 file photo and provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Russian Su-24 bomber lands at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. The Russian military says its warship has fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs to force a British destroyer from Russia's waters near Crimea in the Black Sea. The incident on Wednesday June 23, 2021, marks the first time since the Cold War era when Moscow used live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting soaring Russia-West tensions. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

(AP) — The Dutch Defense Ministry says Russian fighter jets repeatedly flew low over a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea last week and carried out “mock attacks.”

The ministry says the incident involving the Dutch ship happened last Thursday southeast of Crimea. It came a day after after Russia said one of its warships in the Black Sea fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs to force a British destroyer out of an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.

Britain denied that account and insisted its ship wasn’t fired upon. The Dutch ship was patrolling with the British ship that was involved in that incident.