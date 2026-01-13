Preliminary numbers are showing a drop in Obamacare enrollment. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 22-point-eight million consumers signed up for 2026 individual market health insurance compared to the 23-point-six million consumers who enrolled around this time last year.

The decline of roughly 800-thousand people is an early indication that allowing the enhanced premium tax subsidies to expire caused people to defer signing up for health insurance. Customers have until January 15th to sign up for ACA Marketplace plans, but several states have announced deadline extensions.