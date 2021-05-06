Early Data Shows Moderna Vaccine 96% Effective In Teens

Early trial data shows Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is 96-percent effective in kids ages 12 to 17. This comes as the FDA is poised to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

Moderna plans to submit data on its vaccine for adults to the FDA for full approval later this month. The company is providing 300-million doses to the U.S. government, which is enough to inoculate 150-million Americans since the vaccine requires two doses. The company is also “actively engaged” in discussions and agreements for booster shots in 2022.