Early-Morning Domestic Violence Ends In Man’s Suicide In Weslaco

A man who threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun turned the gun on himself after being shot at by police during an early-morning incident of domestic violence in Weslaco.

Weslaco police say it started at a location on East 8th Street with an argument between the two who were driving separate vehicles. It moved a few miles south to a neighborhood on Tierra Santa Boulevard where the man crashed his vehicle into the woman’s, then got out with a gun in his hand.

A police officer on the scene shot at the man, who then shot and killed himself. Police have not yet released his name.