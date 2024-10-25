Early Voter Turnout Continues To Break Records

Turnout in Bexar County for the first three days of early voting in next month’s election is breaking records.

In a news conference on Thursday, County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said turnout had topped 14-percent from Monday through Wednesday. That’s more than twice the turnout for a May 2022 election concerning amendments to the San Antonio City Charter and some city and school district elections.

Callanen said nearly 169-thousand voters had cast early ballots as of 1 p.m. Thursday.